Kenworth announces 2024 Service Council members 

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company has named its 2024 Kenworth Service Council members.

Leading Kenworth service managers in the United States and Canada serve on the council and help promote service and product enhancements for The World’s Best trucks. The council works in partnership with Kenworth to support The World’s Best customer experience throughout the Kenworth dealer network in the United States and Canada, primarily through the Kenworth PremierCare program.

Members of the 2024 Kenworth Service Council include:

Chair – Jeff Minter, CSM Companies (Windsor, Wis.)

Brett Duarte, Papé Kenworth (Seattle, Wash.)

Dan Mills, Sioux Falls Kenworth (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Dan Ray, Kenworth Northeast (Rochester, N.Y.)

Jerome Wasilieff and Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, British Columbia)

Jude Becnel, Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, LA)

Jason Welborn CIT Kenworth (Normal, Ill.)

Zach Newton, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan.)

Richard Williamson, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.)

Ryan Dicken, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alberta)

Sean Warren, Kenworth Truck Centres (Toronto, Ontario)

Tony Wiser, Kenworth of Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Penn.)

Kenworth Dealer Council representative Bill Kozek, CSM Companies (Windsor, Wis.)

Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified dealers help fleets and truck operators maximize productivity by offering a full stock of parts and accessories, expert factory-trained and certified technicians, and mobile roadside assistance. To further maximize uptime, Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified dealers offer a range of premium services, including ExpressLane availability, extended operating hours, well-stocked PACCAR MX engine parts inventories, dedicated Kenworth TruckTech+ personnel, comfortable driver lounges and roadside assistance.

The PACCAR Parts 365 Customer Support Center (1-800-KW-ASSIST) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to registered fleets. The service requires no registration fee for emergency roadside assistance and is available to any truck brand. The Customer Center handles emergency roadside assistance calls and schedules service for preventive maintenance customers, among other services.