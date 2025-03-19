Kenworth to retire 3 legacy models

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth announced it will end production of its legacy 1.9-meter cab Class 8 trucks, which includes Kenworth’s W900 (W900L and W900B models), T800W (wide-hood), and the C500 in 2026.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Kenworth stated that the decision is due to evolving emissions regulations and component constraints as the industry moves forward with new, more efficient, and better integrated technologies and products.

A final call for truck orders will be announced later in 2025.

“We know these legacy Kenworth models are an integral part of our history here at Kenworth, which makes this decision a difficult but necessary one as we enter the next era of trucking,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As we transition to future products, we remain committed to honoring the spirit of these iconic trucks by delivering innovation, efficiency, and the same level of craftsmanship that our customers and drivers have trusted for generations.”

Kenworth says to ensure a smooth transition, the company is providing comprehensive support and guidance to dealers and customers.

“Kenworth’s W990 and T880 are well-positioned to continue Kenworth’s tradition of excellence, offering best-in-class driver comfort, efficiency, and reliability,” the release states. “Kenworth’s latest T880S, with the newly designed performance hood, offers high horsepower engines and increased cooling capacity. The T880S Performance Hood is compatible with large displacement engines including the Cummins X15, rated up to 605 hp and 2,050 lb.-ft. of torque, making it a viable option for T800W applications.”

As part of the phase-out process, Kenworth is advising dealers and customers to place final orders as soon as possible. Questions should be directed toward local dealers.