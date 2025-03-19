Veriha named to lead Truckload Carriers Association as new Chairman

PHOENIX, Ariz. — In wrapping up their annual convention in Phoenix, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) announced its new Chairman.

President and owner of Veriha Trucking, Karen Smerchek, is the first woman to hold the position. She will serve in the 2025-2026 term.

With a deep commitment to the trucking industry and a passion for safety, innovation, and advocacy, Smerchek says she is “poised to lead TCA through a year focused on strengthening industry sustainability, driver support, and regulatory advancements,” according to a TCA release.

She was officially appointed Chairman during the closing banquet at TCA’s Annual Convention in Phoenix.

“With nearly two decades of experience in the truckload sector, Smerchek has been an advocate for safety, technology, and operational excellence,” the release stated. “As Chairman of TCA, she aims to drive initiatives that support roadway safety, driver job improvement, fiscal sustainability, and environmental stewardship—all while ensuring the industry remains financially strong and well-positioned for the future.”

“I am truly honored to step into this role as Chairman of TCA,” said Smerchek. “This organization has been instrumental in my growth as a leader in trucking, and I look forward to working with my peers to address critical industry challenges. From predatory towing and truck parking to hair follicle testing and sustainability, TCA remains focused on advocating for policies that support our carriers and professional drivers.”

Smerchek’s journey with TCA began when she attended her first conference as a 21-year-old junior in college, where she says she was inspired by an educational session on succession planning.

As Chairman, she says she is eager to give back to the organization that helped shape her career, encouraging members to take advantage of TCA’s networking and educational programs, including the Profitability Program, Benchmarking, and various industry conferences.

Veriha Trucking was founded in 1978 as a one-truck operation by Smerchek’s father. Over the years, the company has grown, emphasizing driver safety, training, and operational efficiency.

“I believe trucking thrives when we invest in our people, our safety, and our industry’s future,” said Smerchek. “Stepping into the role of TCA Chairman, I’m committed to ensuring that carriers and drivers have the tools, policies, and support needed to succeed, from regulatory reform and infrastructure improvements to driver job satisfaction and financial sustainability.”

As TCA Chairman, Smerchek’s said her priorities will include:

Advocating for policy improvements, including hair follicle testing, truck parking expansion, and predatory towing reform.

Expanding industry education, encouraging fleets to participate in benchmarking and leadership programs.

Championing practical sustainability, aligning with TCA’s Clean Freight Coalition to promote achievable environmental goals.

Enhancing trucking’s public image, ensuring the industry is recognized for its critical role in the economy and workforce development.