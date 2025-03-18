Kevin Coleman, Brad Nuffer named “Pros to Know”

DES PLAINES, Ill. — CJ Logistics America is announcing that Kevin Coleman and Brad Nuffer have both been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine’s annual “Pros to Know” list.

Coleman serves as CEO and Nuffer as senior vice president of transportation operations.

The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantages.

Coleman was honored in the “Leaders in Excellence” category, and Nuffer won in the “Top Transportation Innovators” category.

“This is the second award that Coleman and Nuffer have won already this year, both having been named to Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain list in February,” the company said in a media release.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive noted that this year’s winners are more than leaders in their roles, but “true pioneers of change.”

“This year’s list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating,” Mayer said. “They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space.”