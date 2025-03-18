CR England picks Lytx to enhance fleet safety

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — C.R. England is announcing its decision to outfit its entire fleet with Lytx DriveCam Event Recorders to help protect the carrier’s 4,000 professional drivers operating its fleet.

The company will use the recorders to identify driving risks, including distracted driving, handheld cell phone use, lack of seat belt use, following too closely and more.

“For years, we’ve admired C.R. England and the England family for their leadership in safety and their commitment to exceptional service,” said David Riordan, executive vice president at Lytx. “We are honored to have the opportunity to help protect C.R. England’s people, its equipment, and its century-long heritage and storied reputation.”

Keeping the Road Safe

“Nothing we do is more important than making sure our team members and the public return home safely,” said Chad England, CEO of C.R. England.”It’s why we invest heavily in driver training and top-tier technology from innovative companies like Lytx.”

C.R. England selected Lytx after an extensive, three-month competitive evaluation against two other video safety providers. Success criteria included the performance and accuracy of the technology used to identify risks and a demonstrated history of innovation.

Commitment to Excellence

“Our company is built on a core commitment to delivering excellence,” England said. “For us, excellence is not a one-and-done exercise. It’s a continuous pursuit to always operate at the leading edge with the best tools and technologies available. With its 27-year track record of high-velocity innovation, Lytx is the right choice to help us advance our ambitious safety goals.”

A pioneer in the transportation industry, C.R. England is a fourth-generation, family owned and operated carrier, founded in 1920 by Chester R. England. It was the first carrier in the U.S. to offer 72-hour cross-country, over-the-road freight service. Today, the company provides intermodal, dedicated, truckload and logistics services in the U.S. and Mexico.

“As our business continues to grow, we needed a partner that could scale with us while enhancing our commitment to safety excellence,” said Colin England, director of accident prevention at C.R. England. “Lytx’s dedication to customer success, combined with its significantly more advanced technology compared to our previous tools, made it the ideal choice for us.”