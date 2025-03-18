The intermodal supply chain leader you need to know

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In today’s complex transportation environment, shippers are looking for flexible solutions that get their products to consumers reliably, safely and cost-effectively.

For those striving to enhance their supply chains, Intermodal transportation is a vital component of any multimodal approach. At Schneider National Inc. intermodal and logistics services, senior vice president and general manager of intermodal, Michael Baumgardt, is leading the charge in delivering those customer-centric solutions.

According to a company media release, Baumgardt has been recognized as one of the 2025 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Expert in His Field

“Michael’s proficiency in analyzing customer freight needs and driving efficiencies makes him a sought-after expert,” Schneider said. “Most importantly, his focus on collaborating with customers to help them achieve their business goals has led to innovative solutions that address common challenges in the industry, such as the need for seamless and timely border crossings and more sustainable transportation options.”

Key Achievements

According to the release, some of Baumgardt’s achievements include:

Enabled new Intermodal service in Mexico : Michael oversaw the launch of an expanded, continuous rail service between Mexico, Texas and the Southeastern United States, reducing delays and freight loss while increasing payload and savings by 10% or more because of Schneider’s lightweight, company-owned equipment and specialized heavy-haul permits.

: Michael oversaw the launch of an expanded, continuous rail service between Mexico, Texas and the Southeastern United States, reducing delays and freight loss while increasing payload and savings by 10% or more because of Schneider’s lightweight, company-owned equipment and specialized heavy-haul permits. Strengthened reliable rail routes : By enhancing relationships with rail providers, Michael ensured customers have the broadest scope of intermodal solutions. As the only fully asset-based carrier with Union Pacific (UP), CSX and CPKC connections, Schneider pairs with the rail providers to optimize routes and strategize further innovation.

: By enhancing relationships with rail providers, Michael ensured customers have the broadest scope of intermodal solutions. As the only fully asset-based carrier with Union Pacific (UP), CSX and CPKC connections, Schneider pairs with the rail providers to optimize routes and strategize further innovation. Implemented responsible, sustainable transportation solutions: Michael assisted in operationalizing Schneider’s battery electric fleet in Southern California, leading to more than six million zero emission miles being driven using Freightliner eCascadias – so far.

High Expectations

“Our customers have high expectations – and rightfully so,” Baumgardt said. “They need to get their freight on time, every time. That’s why I’m proud to work for an organization that consistently lives up to its promises. I see this recognition as a team win. It reflects our successful efforts to prioritize customers’ business objectives, deploy flexible solutions supported by technical innovations and find ways to ensure mutual growth and collaboration.”

Longtime Schneider Leader

Baumgardt’s 23 years at Schneider have equipped him with extensive knowledge and experience, enabling him to turn industry challenges into opportunities. His leadership has driven Schneider’s growth and long-term success for its customers, according to the release.

“This recognition is a testament to Michael’s exceptional dedication, innovative thinking and unwavering commitment to excellence in our industry,” said Jim Filter, Schneider executive vice president and group president of transportation and logistics Jim Filter. “He has been instrumental in expanding our Intermodal capabilities, strengthening our rail relationships and demonstrating servant leadership. This award is so well-deserved, and we all look forward to his continued success within our organization.”