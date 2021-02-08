Knight-Swift takes majority stake in software provider Eleos

PHOENIX — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. last week announced it has acquired a majority ownership position in Eleos, a Greenville, South Carolina-based software provider.

Eleos offers an independent, programmable mobile driver workflow platform for trucking fleets and drivers. This platform, which integrates with a variety of telematics, fleet management, and dispatch systems, is used by numerous North American fleets, including Knight-Swift.

Knight-Swift CEO, Dave Jackson offered the following, “The Eleos team and their software platform have been invaluable in creating a driver digital experience that enables safety, productivity, and low driver turnover. We especially appreciate the data privacy Eleos assures each customer, and such privacy will continue for each individual customer in the future,” said Dave Jackson, CEO of Knight-Swift.

“This transaction is built on the strong foundation of trust and respect that Eleos has long held for the Knight-Swift leadership team; a team that, in my view, possesses a powerful combination of business skill and integrity,” added Kevin Survance, CEO of Eleos. “Now, backed by the strength of Knight-Swift, Eleos is well-equipped to achieve the goal of being the most trusted platform for mobile driver workflow in the transportation industry. I can say with complete sincerity that we are humbled and honored to join the Knight-Swift family of companies.”