Landstar recognizes Customer of the Year, Safety Officer of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. recently recognized its 2020 MUST Customer of the Year, as well as its Safety Officer of the Year.

Southwire Co. LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, is the Overall Landstar MUST Customer of the Year. Landstar’s Mutual Understanding of Safety Together (MUST) program involves an extensive on-site review of a customer’s facility, followed by discussion and analysis of safety and securement practices.

Traditionally presented during Landstar’s annual agent convention, this year Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni made the announcement during a presentation to independent Landstar agents via a conference call. During the announcement, Gattoni also recognized Landstar Agent Lisa Nestor, owner of Success Transportation Inc., the independent Landstar agency that provides Southwire with transportation logistics services.

“Together, Landstar and Southwire Co. LLC reviewed carrier safety and securement procedures at the facility to support our mutual commitment to a safety-first culture,” said Mike Cobb, Landstar Transportation Logistics’ vice president of safety and compliance. “Lisa, her agency and Landstar’s safety personnel did a great job creating a system to increase security at the customer’s facility, designed to confirm the identity of each driver, truck and trailer arriving to the plant.”

During a separate conference call, Landstar named Mohammad “Mo” Chatila, managing partner at Let’s Move It LLC in St. Augustine, Florida, as the Landstar Safety Officer (LSO) of the Year. Mo Chatila serves as the designated LSO for the independent agency, which is owned by Yosseff Chatila.

The designated LSO for each of Landstar’s approximately 1,200 independent agent locations promotes safe, secure and compliant driving, participates in Landstar’s network-wide monthly Safety Thursday conference call and supports customer safety initiatives. Each month, Landstar names one LSO of the Month; the LSO of the Year is selected from this group.

Chatila was selected as 2020 LSO of the Year because of his outstanding support of the Landstar safety culture. The Let’s Move It agency did not experience a single preventable accident in 2020. With more than 6 million Landstar business capacity owner miles booked, Let’s Move It increased its revenue 22% in 2020 compared to 2019, all while improving the agency’s safety results.

Cobb commended Chatila on receiving the Landstar Safety Officer of the Year Award.

“Mo promotes safety at the agency by always communicating about safety and security procedures with carriers and customers,” Cobb said. “The agency promotes Landstar’s Complete and Accurate Dispatch process and supports customers with Landstar safety initiatives.”