Load One takes a leap forward with Tri-State acquisition

DETROIT, Mich. — Load One has acquired Ohio-based Tri-State Expedited Service Inc. which provides expedited ground transportation and logistics services across the 48 contiguous United States, Mexico and Canada.“

“We are excited to welcome Tri-State into the Load One family,” said Jack Donnell, CEO of Load One. “Tri-State shares our unwavering commitment to high-quality expedited transportation services. This acquisition greatly enhances our capacity and positions Load One to better serve our customers, owner-operators, carrier partners, and company drivers nationwide. Tri-State’s exceptional brand and long-standing history will further reinforce our position as a North American leader in ground expedite transportation and logistics.”

According to a press release, the strategic combination with Load One significantly expands the joint North American network of owner-operators, carrier partners, and company drivers, reinforcing Load One’s commitment to delivering exceptional service for time-critical, time-sensitive, and high-value freight needs.

“We are thrilled to join the Load One platform. Load One represents an ideal fit for Tri-State,” Korey Walper, CEO of Tri-State. “Having known and respected the Load One team for many years, we recognize their dedication to fulfilling critical shipping needs through top-tier service. I have full confidence that Load One will be an outstanding steward of the reputation Tri-State has built over 40+ years, and I know our customers, employees, and drivers are in great hands.”