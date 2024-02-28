Load posts dip below 600K for 1st time since April 2020, DAT reports

BEAVORTON, Ore. — The number of weekly load posts on DAT One fell 8.6% to 598,674 for the week ended Feb. 23 and dropped below 600,000 for the first time since the pandemic lockdowns of April 2020.

The total number of load posts was down 59% year over year, and the number of reefer load posts was the lowest for any full week since at least 2017, according to a news release from DAT.

▼ Van loads were at 226,887, down 15.0% compared to the previous week and 63% lower year over year.

▼ Reefer loads were at 97,696, down 16.6% week over week and 64% lower year over year.

▼ Flatbed loads were at 274,091, up 1.1% week over week and 53% lower year over year.

Truck posts fell by 3%; down 18% year over year

The total number of trucks on the network fell 3.3% to 323,274. That’s 18% lower year over year and down 20% compared to the same week in 2020.

The pre-pandemic Week 8 average was 388,154.

▼ Van equipment was at 222,669, down 3.2% and 16% lower year over year.

▼ Reefer equipment was at 60,051, down 3.7% and 26% lower year over year.

▼ Flatbed equipment was at 40,554, down 3.4% and 13% lower year over year.

Van load-to-truck ratio was 1:1 last week; flatbed ratio rose modestly

▼ Vans were 1.0, down from 1.2 the previous week. The four-week average was 1.4.

▼ Reefers were 1.6, down from 1.9 the previous week. The four-week average was 2.2.

▲ Flatbeds were 6.8, up from 6.5 the previous week. The four-week average was 6.9.

Line-haul reefer rate fell 9 cents a mile; down 20 cents since the end of January

▼ The national benchmark van rate was $1.56 net fuel, down 4 cents week over week and 13 cents lower than four weeks ago.

Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.04 (fuel: 48 cents). Contract rate: $1.97 net fuel

▼ The reefer rate was $1.84 net fuel, down 9 cents and 20 cents lower than four weeks ago. The broker-to-carrier rate was $2.36 (fuel: 52 cents). The contract rate was $2.33 net fuel

▼ The flatbed rate was $1.92 net fuel, down 2 cents and 4 cents lower than four weeks ago. The broker-to-carrier rate was $2.49 (fuel: 57 cents). The contract rate was $2.56 net fuel.