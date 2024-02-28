BNSF to pay $75 million to truckers to settle fingerprint case

WASHINGTON — Officials with freight rail company BNSF said they will dole out $75 million to settle a class action lawsuit over the collection of truckers’ fingerprints.

According to court documents, the railroad operator is accused of violating an Illinois state law restricting collection of biometric information, such as fingerprints and eye scans.

The deal requires a judge’s approval.

A Reuters report notes that attorneys for 46,500 truck drivers disclosed the proposed deal in a filing on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Chicago federal court.

BNSF did not admit any liability.

The lawsuit alleged Fort Worth, Texas-based BNSF unlawfully collected fingerprint scans without consent from thousands of drivers using automated gate systems at the company’s four facilities in Illinois, violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The drivers’ attorneys said the settlement will bring “closure and valuable cash compensation to what has been contentious and costly litigation,” according to Reuters.

Representatives for BNSF and the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2023, BNSF lost a jury trial over its liability in the case, and a U.S. district judge said the company owed $228 million in damages for violating the Illinois biometric law.

However, in June 2023 the court overturned the award and said a jury should determine damages.