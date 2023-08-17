Love’s adds 40 parking spaces at new Nevada store

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Tonopah, Nevada, with a new location that opened on Aug. 17. The location in Tonopah, located at 1170 South Main Street, adds 40 jobs and 40 truck parking spaces to Nye County.

“Love’s is thrilled to open its latest location in the great Silver State of Nevada,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “It’s ours sixth location in Nevada and our team members are ready to proudly serve the wonderful community of Nye County.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

The location also includes:

More than 9,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (opening Aug. 21).

40 truck parking spaces.

58 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc.