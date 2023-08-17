Cover Whale, Aon’s CoverWallet expand trucking insurance access

NEW YORK — Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc., a commercial trucking insurance provider, has announced an agreement with global professional services firm Aon’s CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small business owners, to offer truck drivers improved access to insurance.

The collaboration “brings together the innovative capabilities of two leading insurtech solutions by combining Cover Whale’s trucking insurance capacity with CoverWallet’s distribution strengths,” according to a news release.

As part of this relationship, Cover Whale offers its telematics and proprietary quoting and binding technology to CoverWallet’s independent owner-operator and small fleet trucking customers, a traditionally underserved segment of the insurance market.

“As we continue to grow, we are continuously looking for ways to connect with more drivers and fleets across the country,” said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. “Our top priority has always been keeping the roads safe. This agreement allows us to simplify the insurance process for truckers looking for fast, customizable coverage that helps them drive more, earn more, save more, and focus on the road.”

The CoverWallet platform will extend Cover Whale’s visibility to thousands of commercial truck drivers across the country.

As a result, small business owners and trucking fleet operators will be able to access tailored insurance policies designed specifically for the trucking industry, a diverse clientele with a wide range of insurance needs, all within one intuitive and streamlined platform.

“We are thrilled to work with Cover Whale to support independent owner-operator and small fleet trucking customers with their insurance needs,” said Jeff Borgman, director of transportation programs for CoverWallet, an Aon company. “This collaboration enhances our offerings for commercial trucking customers, and we look forward to introducing them to innovative solutions as an additional avenue to safety, helping them make better-informed decisions about their insurance coverage.”