Rig plunges off South Dakota’s I-90 onto parked train, killing driver

STURGIS, S.D. — A 70-year-old truck driver is dead after his rig plunged off an Interstate 90 bridge in South Dakota and landed on top of parked train cars.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling along the westbound lanes of I-90 when his 2019 Peterbilt and trailer left the roadway toward the median of the bridge.
The rig’s impact after crashing over the bridge caused two train cars to derail.
No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.
