Love’s adds 76 truck parking spaces at new North Carolina location

By John Worthen -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The new Love's location in Rural Hall, N.C., features almost 80 new truck parking spaces.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Rural Hall, North Carolina, with its latest store opening.

The location is open 24/7 and offers all the amenities Love’s is known for, including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Bojangles.

For professional drivers, the location adds 76 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to three RV parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to the Rural Hall Elementary School Special Education Program.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
