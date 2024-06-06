5 dead in car that rear-ended 18-wheeler ID’d in Georgia

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The five people who died after their vehicle hit the back of an 18-wheeler trailer on Tuesday, June 4, along Interstate 75 in Tift County, Georgia, have been identified by authorities.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deceased are: Serigne Mbodji, 22, of Atlanta; Christopher Dennis, 22, of Hinesville, Georgia; Aliyah Miles, 21, of Dallas, Georgia; Dawan Nation, 19, of Milwaukee; and Ephira Oddum, 19, of Riverdale, Georgia, who was the driver.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling in the center lane of the interstate when it veered right and struck the back end of the parked tractor-trailer.

The truck driver was not injured.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

