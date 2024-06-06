Maryland accident embeds trash truck into tractor-trailer

TIMONIUM, Md. — A trash truck became embedded inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler on the morning of Thursday, June 6, along Interstate 83 in Timonium, Maryland.
According to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, one person was extricated from the trash truck and transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Aviation.
Further details about the crash were not made readily available.
