Maryland accident embeds trash truck into tractor-trailer

By John Worthen -
Maryland accident embeds trash truck into tractor-trailer
Emergency officials with the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association work to extract a person from a trash truck that collided with the trailer of a big rig on the morning of June 6, 2024, near Baltimore. (Courtesy: Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association)

TIMONIUM, Md. — A trash truck became embedded inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler on the morning of Thursday, June 6, along Interstate 83 in Timonium, Maryland.

According to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, one person was extricated from the trash truck and transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Aviation.

Further details about the crash were not made readily available.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

