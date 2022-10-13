Love’s opens 3 new Speedco locations in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, New York

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7.

The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.

“Since Love’s acquired Speedco in 2017, the company has added more than 95 locations to its network, making it easier for customers to access the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s, said. “Love’s knows that trucks are professional drivers livelihoods, and we remain committed to getting customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, combined, is the nation’s largest over the road preventive maintenance and total truck care network.

Here are the newest Speedco locations:

1025 South Crawford Street, Clarksville, AR 72830.

1373 Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825.

6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, NY 14775.