Love’s opens new Florida location, rebuilt location in Oregon

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s is now serving customers at a new location in St. Augustine, Florida, and at a completely rebuilt store Troutdale, Oregon.

The location in St. Augustine is open 24/7 and offers all the amenities Love’s is known for including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Hardee’s, according to a news release.

For professional drivers, the location adds 63 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to four RV parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to a local non-profit.

To see a full list of amenities, click here.

The location in Troutdale was rebuilt from the ground up and is now ready to once again serve customers 24/7. It also offers all the amenities Love’s is known for including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks as well as a Chester’s Fried Chicken. For professional drivers, the location adds 44 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to four RV parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will split a $5,000 donation between Transformative Living Community International and Reynolds High School.

To see a full list of amenities for Troutdale, https://www.loves.com/locations/449.