Love’s rebrands EZ GO location in McAlester, Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
Employees at the newly re-branded Love's location in McAlester, Okla., flash heart signs. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s branded snacks and loyalty program savings are now available in McAlester, Oklahoma, where the former EZ Go Location has been rebranded a Love’s Travel Stop.

According to a news release, it’s the second EZ GO location to be rebranded a Love’s, joining the location in Walters, Oklahoma.

Love’s will rebrand the remaining nine EZ GO turnpike stops in Oklahoma and Kansas in the coming months, with work scheduled to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike locations are the first ever for Love’s.

