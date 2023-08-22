Fleet Advantage to offer free safety audits for Brake Safety Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage will be offering complimentary fleet audits in conjunction with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Brake Safety Week, which is ongoing until Aug. 26.

To schedule a complimentary fleet audit email [email protected] or click here.

Brake Safety Week is an annual commercial motor vehicle brake-safety inspection, enforcement, and education initiative conducted by law enforcement jurisdictions in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Throughout the week, inspectors focus on conducting their North American Standard Level I and V Inspections to identify any out-of-adjustment brakes and violations to then capture and report this brake-related data to CVSA, with the results to be released in the fall.

Brake-related violations represent the largest percentage of out-of-service vehicle violations during roadside inspections. According to last year’s three-day International Roadcheck, brake system issues resulted in the largest percentage of violations, accounting for 25.2% in the U.S., Canada and Mexico combined of all vehicle out-of-service violations.

Preparing for the inspection, drivers should conduct thorough pre-and post-trip inspections, paying attention to all visible portions of brake pads and linings.

Additionally, maintenance personnel should inspect for missing linings, check drum clearance and be vigilant for signs of rust jacking, cracks and voids in the lining.

“Addressing out-of-adjustment brakes and brake system violations is crucial for all fleets, in addition to many other safety components,” said Brian Antonellis, senior vice president of Fleet Operations for Fleet Advantage. “Today’s transportation needs require fleets to find asset management partners that can provide value-added services including Fleet Services with boots on the ground to mitigate critical safety and overall maintenance issues. By ensuring proper installation, inspection, and maintenance of brake systems and fuel costs, fleets can enhance safety and contribute to reducing the number of highway crashes.”