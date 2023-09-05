Love’s rebrands EZ GO locations in Muskogee, Stroud, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Professional drivers and four-wheel customers in Oklahoma can now enjoy Love’s branded snacks and loyalty program savings in Muskogee and Stroud, as Love’s completes rebranding work on these former EZ GO locations along the Muskogee and Turner Turnpikes, respectively.

Added offerings through the Love’s Connect app include mobile deals and the .10-cents-off-per-gallon discount on gasoline and auto diesel for four-wheel customers, a news release stated.

The travel stops in Muskogee and Stroud are the third and fourth stores to be rebranded in Oklahoma, joining the locations in Walters and McAlester. Love’s will rebrand the remaining seven EZ GO turnpike stops in Oklahoma and Kansas over the next several weeks, with work scheduled to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike locations are the first ever for Love’s.