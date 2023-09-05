TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Maine Professional Drivers Association hosts annual kids convoy event

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Maine Professional Drivers Association hosts annual kids convoy event
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Maine Professional Drivers Association hosts annual kids convoy event
The truck of a participant at the 2022 Trucking 4 Kids Convoy. (Courtesy: Maine Professional Drivers Association)

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) is hosting its 25th annual “Trucking 4 Kids Convoy.”

The event will occur from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The convoy will leave at noon from the Hannaford Corporate Office at 145 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough, a news release stated.

All types of trucks are welcome to participate in the event by submitting a participation form here.

Activities include a “Touch-a-Truck” event (from 10 a.m. to noon), a truck show, a driver’s competition, raffle items, 50/50, a truck show, food and great times.

Trucking 4 Kids Convoy
A participant’s truck at the 2022 Trucking 4 Kids Convoy. (Courtesy: Maine Professional Drivers Association)

All proceeds raised by truckers will be donated in MPDA’s name to Camp Sunshine and Camp Postcard. 

For additional information, call Jack Roussel at (207) 671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at (207) 432-3786.

Donations are accepted year-round. Visit MPDA’s Maine Trucking for Kids website.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE