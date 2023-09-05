Maine Professional Drivers Association hosts annual kids convoy event

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) is hosting its 25th annual “Trucking 4 Kids Convoy.”
The event will occur from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The convoy will leave at noon from the Hannaford Corporate Office at 145 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough, a news release stated.
All types of trucks are welcome to participate in the event by submitting a participation form here.
Activities include a “Touch-a-Truck” event (from 10 a.m. to noon), a truck show, a driver’s competition, raffle items, 50/50, a truck show, food and great times.
All proceeds raised by truckers will be donated in MPDA’s name to Camp Sunshine and Camp Postcard.
For additional information, call Jack Roussel at (207) 671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at (207) 432-3786.
Donations are accepted year-round. Visit MPDA’s Maine Trucking for Kids website.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.