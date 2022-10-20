Love’s Travel Stops’ 600th location includes 60 new truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new store off of Interstate 35 in Perry, Oklahoma, marking its 600th location.

The new location adds 60 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Payne County.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $15,000 to the Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation to make Lions Park in Perry more accessible to children of all abilities. In addition to opening new locations, Love’s recently started adding RV hookups and Amazon lockers to better serve customers.

Love’s also started adding RV hookups to locations. Water, electric and sewer hookups and Wi-Fi are available at 21 existing Love’s locations across the country. The company also recently opened its first RV park in Cordele, Georgia. The Cordele location offers full hookups, fire pits, pickle ball courts, a splash pad, laundry and more. Customers can visit, lovesrvstops.com for a list of locations and to book a stay.

In addition to RV hookups, Love’s joined Amazon’s package pickup network to provide its customers with access to Amazon Lockers at more than 50 locations nationwide. Customers making a purchase on Amazon will have the option to choose the Love’s location nearest them, if applicable. For a full list of participating Love’s locations, visit loves.com.

Below is a list of amenities at the Love’s in Perry:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Open 24/7.

Arby’s.

60 truck parking spaces.

65 car parking spaces.

Six RV hookups.

Six diesel bays.

RV dump station.

Propane.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

“As Love’s opens its 600th location in the U.S., and 81st in its home state of Oklahoma, the company remains committed to being the best and most comprehensive travel stop on the highway and adding new amenities and services to get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said. “When you walk into a Love’s, you’ll see the same Clean Places, Friendly Faces that you’ve seen for the past 58 years, and that’s Love’s promise to customers.”