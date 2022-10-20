CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Anthony and Andrea Gratz

With a bright blue paint job and a huge living space, this rig is a home on wheels.
Owners Anthony and Andrea Gratz, a husband-and-wife team, recently bought this 2016 Volvo VNL from a fellow trucker.
The couple loves supporting the military, and this rig shows that off with a United States Air Force theme. The rig was customized for heavy-haul and has a matching trailer, which is used frequently to transport military couple. They also changed the original I-shift to buttons on the dash.
Inside, this rig has all the amenities of home in its extended sleeper section. It has a full kitchen, a dinette, a Murphy bed and a bathroom with a shower.
When they aren’t driving, the couple enjoys cooking, traveling, and entertaining at Chee-Ha State Park for the Talladega race every October with fellow drivers, family and friends.
