Electric semi pulls 40-ton load through Austrian Alps

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Mercedes eActros 300 recently crossed the Arlberg Pass in Austria. For this test engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks fully loaded the trailer to 40 tons. (Courtesy: Daimler Truck)

STUTTGART / ARLBERG PASS, Austria — An electric big rig has successfully crossed a section of the Alps while hauling a 40-ton load.

The Mercedes eActros 300 recently glided up the Arlberg Pass in Austria, covering 69 miles while reaching a peak elevation of more than 5,905 feet, according to a news release.

A special focus was placed on energy recovery through recuperation, which can be used extensively in the alpine topography of Tyrol.

During recuperation, energy gained during braking is returned to the eActros’ batteries and then made available to the drive unit, the news release stated. The electric tractor unit was able to recover a total of around 180 kWh of energy.

At the end of the tour, about 40% of the energy was still available.

“The tractor unit version of the eActros 300 expands the application options of the eActros for heavy-duty distribution transport,” Stina Fagerman, head of sales, marketing and services at Mercedes-Benz Truck, said. “The intensive tests in Austria have shown our electric truck can reliably fulfill its tasks, even in a particularly challenging topography with extreme uphill and downhill grades.”

In total, the electric semi-trailer climbed 7,545 feet in altitude during the test — the maximum grade was at 13%.

On the way to the test area, the truck’s batteries were charged only at public charging stations.

Series production launch of the eActros 300 tractor is planned for the second half of 2023.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

