FR8Focus mobile app aims to give carriers real-time tracking

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — FR8Focus has developed a new mobile application that provides visual, real-time digitization of freight and asset tracking for North American carriers.

FR8Focus allows carriers to connect, mobilize, track and manage their fleets in real-time. FR8Focus was developed to integrate into all facets of less-than-a-truckload (LTL) and truckload operations (TL), a news release stated.

“FR8Focus is about more than a single piece of technology,” NorthStar Digital Solutions COO Dave Brajkovich said. “Operations can see their entire fleet(s) on the road at a glance, communicate with drivers instantly and adjust schedules ad hoc.”

The application completely digitizes operational workflow. PODs are scanned by truck drivers and uploaded instantly to backend TMS systems to provide next-minute customer invoicing. Customs documentation is uploaded immediately to expedite shipment release and border crossing.

“Working with a large LTL provider over these past two years allowed us to co-create a solution that has solved many of the current LTL marketplace challenges while being simple to use, yet powerful to scale,” Radaro‘s head of North American operations Joe Thull said. “Our solution was developed with the carrier, the customer and the driver in mind, resulting in truly intuitive systems where workflows anticipate each step.”