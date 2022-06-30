Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Arkansas, adds 114 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY– Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Clarksville, Arkansas, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The store located off Interstate 40 (1025 S. Crawford St.) adds 114 truck parking spaces and 115 jobs to Johnson County.

“Opening our 16th location in Arkansas, means giving customers better access to clean and safe places while they’re on the road,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The new Love’s in Clarksville will offer a variety of fresh food, snacks and drinks located directly off the interstate.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet.

Bojangles (Opening July 11).

114 truck parking spaces.

60 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Eight showers.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Johnson County 4H Club.