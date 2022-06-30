TheTrucker.com
Train strikes tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Virginia

Train strikes tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Virginia
A tractor-trailer that was stuck on railroad tracks was hit by a train Tuesday night in Chilhowie, Virginia. (Courtesy: Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department)
The bulldozer carried by the tractor-trailer struck by a train lies on its side near the tracks. (Courtesy: Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department)

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A tractor-trailer that was stuck on railroad tracks was hit by a train Tuesday night in Chilhowie, Virginia.

A post on the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department Facebook page said that the tractor-trailer, which was hauling a bulldozer, was crossing the tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford road when the collision happened.

No injuries were reported.

Avatar for Joseph Price

Joseph Price has been a journalist for almost two decades. He began in community media in  2005 and has since worked at media outlets in Virginia and Arkansas. He is also a commercial drone pilot and video editor. He hosts a weekly community radio show focused on goth, metal and industrial music that airs Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. at www.kuhsradio.org.

