Train strikes tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Virginia

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A tractor-trailer that was stuck on railroad tracks was hit by a train Tuesday night in Chilhowie, Virginia.
A post on the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department Facebook page said that the tractor-trailer, which was hauling a bulldozer, was crossing the tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford road when the collision happened.
No injuries were reported.
