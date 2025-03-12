Mack Trucks introduces Allison Transmission into GuardDog Connect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mack Trucks is announcing its partnership with Allison Transmission, which includes action plans for Mack Trucks Integrated Uptime service.

“Mack’s goal is and always has been to offer solutions to make Mack easy to do business with,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We continue to make advancements with GuardDog Connect, and we believe this partnership with Allison is just another example of Mack’s industry-leading uptime services and solutions.”

GuardDog Connect

According to a Mack press release, beginning late in the second quarter of 2025, Mack GuardDog Connect, Mack’s integrated telematics solution, will directly incorporate Allison Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) data and other parameters in its 24/7 monitoring service, leveraging the same processes and tools already used by Mack customers and dealers. This simplifies customer communications, allowing for one point of contact through Mack rather than receiving information from multiple sources.

Mack made the announcement during the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technical & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting.

Diagnostic Solutions

“Mack GuardDog Connect is a proactive diagnostic and repair planning solution that protects and maximizes customers’ uptime,” Mack said. “GuardDog Connect proactively monitors a truck’s critical fault codes, which could lead to unplanned downtime.”

Previously, customers would receive service alerts about their Allison transmission separately and then work with an Allison Authorized service provider directly to determine the severity and the next steps. Now, Mack OneCall agents at the Mack Uptime Center offer support to customers experiencing planned and unplanned service events, including scheduling service and repairs.

Mack and Allison Partnership

Mack works behind the scenes with Allison to collect instructions for how to handle yellow or red fault codes, according to the release. This allows the customer to get one communication rather than receiving instructions from multiple sources.

“This integration reflects the decades-long partnership between Allison and Mack and our unwavering commitment to serving the needs of our mutual customers,” said Rohan Barua, vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel, and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “By providing transmission insights directly through Mack’s integrated telematics solution, we ensure that our customers are directed to an Allison Authorized service provider who can offer the necessary service and support. This collaboration enhances the overall customer experience and underscores our commitment to greater uptime for our customers.”

Pilot Program

Mack piloted the program with several customers, all of whom responded favorably to the streamlined process, said Marty Foulks, Mack connected vehicle product manager.

“This is part of the Integrated Uptime subscription service, so there is no additional charge. The fleets with an existing Mack Integrated Uptime subscription and equipped with Allison transmissions will automatically be enrolled in the service and begin receiving the notifications,” Foulks said. “Both companies have developed a seamless vehicle analytics collaboration to make Mack GuardDog Connect applicable for Allison transmission data.”

Other Developments

This is just one of the most recent announcements Mack has made to enable customers to have an optimized and simplified experience. Recently, Mack introduced automated software deployment through AutoSend and Self-Service Parameter Updates so customers can keep their fleets fully optimized through Mack Over The Air.

Beginning in the first quarter of this year, Mack’s new automated software deployment strategy, AutoSend, will become standard for customers with trucks equipped with Driver-Display Activation – Mack’s in-cab digital interface that enables drivers to review and install software updates directly from their truck’s dashboard display. Available through Mack’s Integrated Uptime subscription service, AutoSend as part of the Mack Over The Air (OTA) service at no additional charge.

Driver Display Activation capability is standard on most Mack-powered trucks constructed after Nov. 30, 2020. This proactive approach allows updates to be completed in 30 minutes or less, ensuring fleets maintain optimal performance with minimal disruption to operations.

Mack also is introducing Self-Service Parameter Updates through its Mack Connect customer portal – the company’s comprehensive fleet management and uptime solutions platform – in the second quarter of this year. Fleet managers can create and deploy custom parameter profiles directly from Mack Connect. This feature enables customers to manage critical vehicle settings such as road speed limits and idle shutdown parameters without assistance from Mack’s Uptime Center – the company’s state-of-the-art command center that provides around-the-clock vehicle monitoring and support services.