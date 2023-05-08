Manac unveils new branding strategy, website

SAINT-GEORGES, Quebec, Canada — Manac Inc. is reinventing itself with a new branding strategy that company officials say strengthens their position as a leader in semi-trailer manufacturing.

According to a news release, Manac’s brand positioning “focuses on the human factor, cooperation and partnership as a growth driver with the new slogan ‘Together we go further.'”

“This slogan symbolizes Manac’s vision — to be recognized as the industry’s preferred partner in North America — and the company’s commitment to working closely with our clients to cater to their ever-evolving needs,” said Tom Ramsden, vice president of sales and marketing at Manac. “We literally go further thanks to the sturdiness, efficiency and durability of our trailers. Concept-wise, we go further in terms of business, as we work together with our team members, clients, and suppliers to generate synergies.”

This brand repositioning comes with a visual identity that puts the flying moose at the forefront, “focusing on the wings that carry us further,” the news release noted.

In addition, Manac has created a new website “that is better suited for today’s market needs, where clients require increased transparency and concise, quickly accessible information,” according to the news release. “Clients can expect an improved user experience, thanks, in part, to increased ease of navigation, detailed product sheets, and a dedicated section for services such as repairs and liftgate installation.”