Arkansas highway officials to assist in transport of massive 300-ton kiln

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Arkansas Highway Police will be assisting in the transportation of a 300-ton kiln furnace along state highways from Crossett, Arkansas, to Gum Springs, Arkansas, beginning on Wednesday, May 10.

The kiln in imported from Italy and weighs more than 600,000 pounds, according to an ARDOT news release.

Its journey from Crossett to the Veolia Thermal Hazardous Waste Treatment Operation in Gum Springs is expected to take six days.

The equipment will be transported by Barnhart Crane and Rigging of Memphis, Tennessee.

It is scheduled to leave out of the Crossett Port Wednesday, May 10, arriving in Gum Springs Monday, May 15.

Travel times will begin at 8 a.m. each weekday and at sunrise on the weekend. The transport will move no more than 5 to 20 miles per hour. Expect travel delays.

The equipment will move along the following route:

Wednesday, May 10 (8 a.m.) – U.S.-82 at Crossett Port to AR-275 in Strong

Thursday, May 11 (8 a.m.) – U.S.-63 to U.S.-167 in El Dorado.

Friday, May 12 (8 a.m.) – U.S. 167B to U.S.-79 to Stephens.

Saturday, May 13 (Dawn) – Stephens to U.S.-278 to Rosston.

Sunday, May 14 (Dawn) – U.S.-278 to U.S.-371 to 2nd Street in Prescott; AR-24 to AR-53 to Gurdon.

Monday, May 15 (8 a.m.) – AR-53 to U.S.-67 to Gum Springs.