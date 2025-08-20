McLeod updates TMS system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — McLeod Software is releasing a completely redesigned user experience that empowers logistics teams to work faster, smarter and more connected than ever before.

“Working hand-in-hand with our customers, we completely re-engineered the user experience with this release—transforming the way they work by delivering faster performance, greater power, and a refreshingly intuitive feel,” said Tom McLeod, CEO, founder of McLeod. “Whether they’re planning loads, handling customer calls or managing financials, we’re continuing our mission to reduce friction, eliminate delays, and help our customers across the industry work with more speed, control and confidence to take their business to the next level.“

Packed with major enhancements across LoadMaster, PowerBroker, DocumentPower and MPact platforms, Version 25.2 introduces tools designed to reduce complexity, elevate visibility, and drive better decision-making at every level of transportation management, according to a company media release.

Fleet Freedom: LoadMaster//web Anytime, Anywhere

“With the full power of LoadMaster accessible anytime, anywhere, LoadMaster//web marks a new era of accessibility, mobility, and intelligence for dispatch teams,” the company said. “From dispatching and load tracking to driver management, all mission-critical tools are now accessible anytime, anywhere—with just an internet connection.”

Operations Management delivers a dynamic, real-time Visual Planner View—empowering you to drag and drop assignments in seconds, reshuffle loads on the fly, and instantly spot issues with bold, color-coded timeline. The Dispatch Slide-Out consolidates driver activity—past, present, and future—into one easy-to-navigate panel. Tools like Automatch, Find Near, and Equipment Alerts reduce guesswork and empower the fastest decisions.

Smarter Workflows, Sharper Visibility

“LoadMaster//web introduces faster, more intuitive workflows designed to keep freight and teams moving,” the company said. “With Quick Action Buttons, users can instantly preassign, dispatch, split, or hold loads. Intuitive Task Filters bring late loads, shipment issues, and appointment conflicts to the surface instantly, so nothing falls through the cracks.”

Users gain enhanced visibility into load status, driver assignments, and equipment—all supported by interactive data highlights that offer in-context insights without screen-switching. Updated Core Files for Driver, Tractor, Trailer, and Location offer streamlined asset management with duplicate detection, image support, and comment tracking.

Brokerage Efficiency Reimagined with PowerBroker//web

“PowerBroker//web introduces time-saving tools that redefine brokerage efficiency,” the company said. “The new Order Payables workspace offers a modern, tabbed interface for managing settlements—with filters, bulk actions, and improved factoring control.”

Multi-Select Load Planning enables batch actions for assigning carriers, sending rate confirmations, and applying holds. Call-ins and Status Tracking automatically update from incoming SMS messages, while FlowLogix integration triggers next-step workflows. The Carrier Sales Board centralizes load matching, capacity tracking, and communication into a single command center.

Back Office Performance

“From operations to accounting, McLeod revolutionizes what’s possible in a full-connected back office,” the company said. “The completely redesigned Invoicing experience centralizes billing activity with multi-profile support, real-time cash visibility, and intuitive workflow tabs. View carrier pay, margins, invoice status, and missing documents at a glance. Bulk processing and dynamic filters help teams take faster action with fewer clicks.”

Navigation is smarter with role-based menus, seamless session continuity, configurable tab/window defaults and improved image viewing for document side-by-sides, according to the release.

Keeping Drivers Informed, Connected and On Track

“Drivers are the heartbeat of every operation so this release delivers tools that keep them informed, connected and ahead of the game,” the company said. “Driver Sidekick features chat-style messaging with color-coded alerts and read receipts, helping dispatch and drivers stay aligned in real time.”

A new Missing Document icon on the driver home screen helps avoid delays by highlighting required paperwork. The new Check Value Toggle gives drivers control over payment visibility.

MPact Gets Smarter with RespondAI and Role-Based Dashboards

“The new MPact.RespondAI unleashes AI-powered communication automation,” the compan said. “It intelligently prioritizes inbound messages, crafts data-enriched replies, and even generates quotes or starts order creation—all before your team opens the email.”

MPact.IQ now features role-based dashboards tailored for Finance, Sales, Operations, and Executives—offering real-time metrics and simplified payment reconciliation. New filters help pinpoint outstanding balances, track AR performance, and surface unpaid charges.

“Whether you’re in the field, behind the desk, or behind the wheel, McLeod’s latest release equips you with the insight, automation and flexibility you need to be successful,” the company said.