ACT Research: US trailer orders down in July

COLUMBUS, Ind. — U.S. trailer orders down in July after June’s improvement, according to ACT Research.

Net order intake in July was 8.8k units, 43% lower than June’s high-side surprise, but more than 19% higher than the subdued level of orders accepted last July, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“This puts the year-to-date order tally at 100.7k units, 23% higher than the 81.8k bookings for the first seven months of 2024,” said Jennifer McNealy, director of CV market research and publications at ACT. “At this point, weaker intake continues to be expected through at least mid-Q3 when more of the industry’s 2026 order books open.”

“As the industry remains in the weaker months of the annual order cycle, build again outpaced orders in July,” McNealy said. “Trailer production was about double order placements. As a result, backlogs contracted 11% sequentially and remain sharply lower against 2024’s already soft backdrop.”