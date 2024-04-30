MCT Companies named Carrier Transicold’s US Dealer of the Year

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold recently named MCT Companies Dealer of the Year for the United States and Canada at its annual Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas dealer meeting.

Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.

Carrier Transicold’s Dealer of the Year award recognizes organizations that excel in all aspects of dealer operations, including sales, service, market penetration, customer satisfaction, business investment and growth, according to a news release.

“This is a transformative time for transport refrigeration with new products, technology and customer needs,” said Alice DeBiasio, vice president and general manager for Truck Trailer Americas and Digital Solutions at Carrier Transicold. “Customers are looking for the expertise, products, services and geographic coverage that a strong dealer network can provide. We’re proud to celebrate Carrier dealers for their achievements.”

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, MCT Companies has grown from a single dealership representing Carrier Transicold in 1986 to 19 service locations across six states, the news release notes.

“At MCT Companies, we like to say we ‘bleed blue,’ which embodies our dedication to our customers, colleagues and the Carrier Transicold brand,” said Bill Willett, chief executive officer of MCT companies. “We have a set of core values that guides every decision and interaction at every level of the organization. Simply put, our people know what to do, and they produce results that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Carrier Transicold named three recipients of its Extra Mile Award for exemplary customer service: Carrier Transicold of Utah, Salt Lake City; Nordic Refrigeration of Ville St. Laurent, Quebec, Canada; and Refrigeración y Transporte, S.A. de C.V. of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

In all, Carrier Transicold recognized 58 of its more than 200 dealerships throughout the Americas with 98 separate awards for customer satisfaction, growth, business investment and service proficiency in 2023.

Seven individuals from five dealerships were recognized for outstanding performance contributions:

North America Sales Manager of the Year — Robert Janes, Jr., W&B Service Company, Lowell, Arkansas.

North America Parts Manager of the Year — Leonel Siqueiros, CT Power, Phoenix, Arizona.

North America Service Manager of the Year — Robert Snyder, W&B Service Company, Converse, Texas.

20 Series Champion of the Year — Michael Clinard, W&B Service Company, Houston, Texas.

Latin America Sales Manager of the Year — Manuel Esteves, Soluciones Ultra Frio, Callao, Peru.

Latin America Parts Manager of the Year — Azrael Garcia, R.E.T.O S.A. de C.V., Guadalajara, Mexico.

Latin America Service Manager of the Year — Juan Manuel Leal, Frio Servicio De Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico.