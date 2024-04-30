CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Jarrett Landry

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has had an impressive comeback, going from the junkyard to truck shows.

Jarrett Landry and his wife Jessica embarked on a remarkable journey with this 1988 Peterbilt 379, turning it into a show-stopping masterpiece. The heart of the beast lies in its 3406-B Caterpillar engine, which Jarrett rebuilt and customized with twin Acert turbos, creating a powerhouse that’s impressive both under the hood and on the road.

But the transformation didn’t stop there.

Jarrett meticulously rebuilt nearly every aspect of this rig, from its transmission to its wheelbase, converting into a single-drive-axle unit for maximum showmanship.

And the attention to detail extends to both the truck’s interior and exterior. Inspired by the West Coast California look of the ’90s, Jarrett crafted a wide stripe pattern and outfitted the cabin with an oxblood-red interior that’s reminiscent of the rockstar era.

This labor of love took nearly three years to complete, with Jarrett and his dad putting in countless hours to bring this dream to life. And the results speak for themselves, with the truck earning accolades at prestigious events like Peterbilt’s Pride & Class Parade and the Mid-America Trucking Show.

But beyond the glitz and glam, this truck serves a practical purpose, too. Jarrett hauls hay for their cattle. He dreams of one day using it to transport their children’s show animals, continuing the family tradition of showing livestock.

