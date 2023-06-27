Mexico’s Traxion acquires US-based BBA Logistics

MEXICO CITY — Grupo Traxion, S.A.B. de C.V., a transportation, mobility and logistics company in Mexico, has announced the closing of a deal to acquire Las Vegas-based BBA Logistics, a door-to-door and cross-border cargo brokerage company.

According to a news release, Traxion bought BBA for $10 million cash. A total of 40% of the price was paid at closing, and the remainder will be paid within the following two years, subject to certain metrics and results, the news release noted.

BBA Logistics estimates that it will generate approximately $22 million of revenue, with a 10% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin in 2023. The company is totally free of debt.

Traxion officials said they expect to realize commercial synergies with TRAXPORTA, its digital domestic cargo brokerage app.

“With this acquisition, Traxion moves forward with its expansion plans into the United States, particularly in domestic and cross-border cargo services, following its inorganic growth path through asset-light companies within its logistics and technology division,” said Aby Lijtszain, executive president and founder of Traxion. “With the integration of BBA Logistics, Traxion strengthens its strategic position to continue to capitalize opportunities brought by the Nearshoring phenomenon.”