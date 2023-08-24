Milepost Insurance joins Truckstop Partner Marketplace

OMAHA, Neb. — Milepost Insurance Agency has teamed with Truckstop Partner Marketplace.

According to a news release, the partnership will allow Milepost “to continue its goal of providing Truckstop customers with reliable and comprehensive insurance coverage, providing policy quote ad purchases online and generating insurance certificates through their 24/7 online portal.”

Joe Nibley, vice president of Milepost, said that one of the biggest challenges that an owner-operator faces when they want to start their own operation is getting insurance.

“Truckstop’s extensive marketplace and operator verification network allows us to bring reliable insurance to vetted, independent carriers who are looking to secure their fleet,” he said. “By removing the guesswork that often comes with selecting insurance, we’re able to help get trucks on the road faster and safer.”

Milepost officials say they will continue their focus of simplifying the trucking insurance process for independent owner-operators.

Customers of Truckstop will only have to visit Truckstop’s marketplace. From there, the user will have access to the insurance quotation and purchasing process of Milepost and have their quote or switch their insurance to Milepost within 15 minutes.

“Truckstop remains committed to reducing risks in the freight transaction process, all the way down to the insurance level,” said Alan Alberto, Truckstop’s director of partnerships and alliances. “Our partnership with Milepost provides our customers with more options and enhances their access to the types of coverage and coverage levels that many users desire.”

Nibley noted that freight rates are the number one focal point for small fleets and independent owner-operators, “making our partnership with Truckstop natural.”

“Milepost’s insurance policies have the highest financial strength rating, allowing for these businessmen and women to maximize their opportunities and truly never miss a load,” he continued. “Truckstop’s Marketplace expands our ability to provide 24/7 coverage to these operators and allows them to further their broker or shipper relationships.”