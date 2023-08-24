Relay Payments hits the racetrack with sponsorship of NASCAR driver William Byron

ATLANTA — Relay Payments is hitting the track full speed after announcing a sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR driver No. 24 William Byron. The announcement was made earlier this summer.

“The sponsorship comes with the opportunity to show appreciation to truck drivers while also expanding Relay’s brand,” said Spencer Barkoff, co-founder and president of Relay.

Founded in 2019, Relay offers a digital payment network designed to increase efficiency, reduce fraud, improve driver satisfaction and eliminate operational headaches by helping carriers manage their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.

Relay’s partnership with Hendrick and NASCAR includes associate sponsorship in all remaining 2023 races as well as two primary paint schemes in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

As part of the agreement, Relay’s logo appears on the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, team equipment, and the uniforms of Byron and crew members.

At just 25 years old, Byron is already a seven-time race winner at the elite NASCAR Cup level. He also sees the vital role trucking plays in the sport.

“Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams,” Byron said. “They’re responsible for getting our race cars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race.”

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, is quick to agree.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry. The race cars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the racetrack to compete in front of our amazing fans,” he said. “But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers in a quicker manner that benefits a lot of people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset — be the first to the finish line.”

Joe Anderson, a lifelong fan of NASCAR and who’s been a trucker for nearly two decades, will be hauling the race car to race and event venues. He says using Relay Payments’ fuel service will streamline the journey.

“As a team, we will get speed services to cut our time at truck stops,” Anderson said. “Refueling won’t take as long since we can bypass the payment steps at the pump. That means a lot to me because I hate wasting time.

“We need truckers,” he continued. “Outside of NASCAR, every aspect of life depends on the existence of truckers,” Anderson said. “People need to be more aware of that and appreciative of it as well.”

Ryan Droege, co-founder and CEO of Relay, hopes the NASCAR sponsorship will draw the public’s attention to the importance of trucking.

“We know that the trucking industry and NASCAR have always had a special bond, and we’re excited about promoting our brand and highlighting drivers through this partnership with Hendrick Motorsports,” he said.

Barkoff agrees. “Without the transportation industry, the entire country would come to a halt,” he said. “Whatever item you look at in the store was on a truck at some point in its existence.”