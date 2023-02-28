MISSION BBQ donates more than $369K to Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and COLUMBIA, Md. — MISSION BBQ has donated $369,590 to Wreaths Across America.

This contribution was made possible thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers and their support for MISSION BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups, according to a news release.

The donation will help sponsor more than 24,000 veterans’ wreaths to remember fallen U.S. service members at 101 participating locations during the 2023 holiday season. MISSION BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented the donation to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester on Feb 22 in Columbia, Maryland.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder of MISSION BBQ.

Wreaths Across America is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the U.S. and beyond at more than 3,700 participating locations, but their yearlong mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“In 2022, Wreaths Across America theme was ‘Find a Way to Serve,’ and MISSION BBQ is a company that has committed to doing just that,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The impact they make in the communities they serve, through the generous support of their customers, is significant. They go above and beyond to not only support our yearlong mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, but also so many other important programs in communities where their employees and customers live and work. We will forever be grateful for their support and commitment to the mission.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers can bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive $0.99 refills. To find a MISSION BBQ location, visit https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it weren’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton and Kraus, founders of MISSION BBQ. “We are humbled by the hard work by our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our deserving American heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices.”

To learn more, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/921/?relatedId=0.