JX Enterprises promotes Jorgensen-Freeman to director of continuous improvement

HARTLAND, Wis. — Hannah Jorgensen-Freeman, the third-generation successor to the JX Enterprises dealership group, has been promoted to director of continuous improvement.

There, she will spearhead organizational optimization and new process initiatives throughout the company, according to a news release.

“It is my great pleasure to announce Hannah’s promotion to what will be an essential role, impacting all areas of JX Enterprises to achieve greater levels of efficiency, productivity and, ultimately, customer satisfaction,” Eric Jorgensen, president and CEO of JX Enterprises, said. “Through multiple cross-functional positions with increasing responsibilities, Hannah has proven to be an invaluable resource for crafting and guiding strategy, brand stewardship and goal-driven change. I welcome her in this new role.”

Jorgensen-Freeman previously held management positions in the corporate parts, service, sales and marketing departments at JX Enterprises, according to the news release.

Prior to JX Enterprises, she worked for Cummins as a product manager and product analyst. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

“While continuous improvement has always been an integral part of the JX culture and mission, this new role formalizes, prioritizes and creates a central point of contact for initiatives and innovations throughout the company,” Jorgensen-Freeman said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to help lead our great group of associates with the primary focus on providing customers with industry-leading levels of satisfaction and further strengthening the JX Xperience.”