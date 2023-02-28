Nissan begins trial using all-electric, heavy-duty trucks for new vehicle deliveries

LOS ANGELES — Nissan is now using two battery electric vehicle (BEV) Class 8 trucks to deliver new vehicles from the Port of Los Angeles to dealerships in the Los Angeles region.

Two major manufacturers of electric heavy-duty trucks, Nikola and Kenworth, will each provide tractors that will pull traditional car haulers, according to Nissan news release.

The program is being conducted in collaboration with logistics partner Avant-Garde Auto Logistics LLC, a woman-owned transportation company headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

In addition, Nissan collaborated with current logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen to install a charging solution to support the trucks operating from the Port of Los Angeles.

“Exploring the use of BEV trucks for new vehicle delivery is an important milestone in our journey toward carbon neutrality throughout our business,” said Chris Styles, vice president, Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America. “By being an early adopter of this technology, we’re showcasing our innovative spirit and positioning ourselves to meet our long-term goals for zero-tailpipe-emission transportation.”

The first dealership deliveries utilizing the BEV trucks were to Downey Nissan in California and included Nissan’s all-new, all-electric crossover Ariya model.

“The proof-of-concept project will help Nissan and its logistics partners understand more about the use of all-electric trucks for vehicle delivery,” the news release noted. “Following the initial trial with four BEV car hauler trucks, Nissan plans to deploy additional trucks in the Los Angeles area. Building on lessons learned from these projects, Nissan could eventually begin using BEV trucks for a variety of logistics uses.”