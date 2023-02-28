Nikola selects PlusDrive for advanced driver assistance features

PHOENIX — Nikola Corporation has selected autonomous technology company PlusDrive to outfit its Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen electric vehicle models in the U.S. with automated driving features.

According to a news release, the first factory-installed technology will incorporate enhanced driver assistance features powered by PlusDrive into the Class 8 rigs.

The new units are expected to be available by the end of 2024.

“The enhanced driver assistance features are yet another differentiator of Nikola’s premium driver experience for our customers,” Michael Lohscheller, president and CEO of Nikola Corporation, said. “We are one of the first OEMs to offer 100% electric steering paired with the ZF EBS braking system. This base technology in all our vehicles, combined with Nikola’s own internally developed vehicle controls, over-the-air updates and vehicle security, can enable the integration of these advanced sensors and the realization of the PlusDrive safety system from Plus.”

Together with Nikola’s base technology, PlusDrive will moderate and predict the optimal and safest speed, while also taking full advantage of regenerative braking in traffic and slowing conditions, the news release stated. The vehicle is expected to keep the best position within the lane and account for other large vehicles and emergency vehicles.

With PlusDrive, the Nikola Tre BEVs and hydrogen electric vehicles will come with incident detection capabilities via the multiple cameras to be used together with short-range radar and LiDAR.

“The sensor suite will assist the driver to safely interact with other drivers and provide additional protection for liability mitigation,” according to the news release. “When not in use on the highway, the Nikola Tre BEV and hydrogen electric vehicles will maintain the ability to detect obstacles and traffic in the blind spots.”

Other traffic, including motorcycles and pedestrians, will continue to be highlighted to provide drivers with their proximity information. The system will work in all traffic conditions, including loading docks.

Nikola officials noted that pedestrian safety around the trucks is especially important as much quieter zero-emissions vehicles become a mainstay in the industry.

The system will highlight pedestrians around the vehicle to help ensure safety of typical operations including loading and unloading, inspections, along with charging and fueling. Safe operation during high-power charging and hydrogen fueling will also be supplemented with detection and recording features.

“We are proud to support a zero-emission future and provide the underlying safety system behind Nikola’s enhanced driver assistance features,” David Liu, CEO and co-founder at Plus, said. “The proven commercial readiness of our highly automated solution PlusDrive accelerates the deployment for our partners and sets a new bar for safety and sustainability for the trucking industry,”.

Multiple fleets, including PGT Trucking and Christenson Transportation, have agreed to pilot the initial Nikola PlusDrive-enabled trucks, which will be available in late 2023.

“PGT Trucking is committed to advancing the transportation industry through the Future of Flatbed, strategically partnering with like-minded companies, like Nikola, to implement innovative technology and equipment into our fleet,” Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking president, said. “We will actively participate in the ongoing development of the Nikola PlusDrive-enabled units, using these trucks in real-world applications, improving safety standards and enhancing the lifestyle for our drivers.”

Don Christenson, Christenson Transportation president, said his company will continue investing in safety technology to meet the goal of lowering carbon emissions and of meeting the needs of customers and communities they serve.

“The Nikola PlusDrive-enabled trucks, along with the current Nikola Tre BEV and hydrogen electric vehicle, will play a significant role in helping us achieve this vision and improve work, life balance for our drivers,” he added. “We are proud to be one of the first customers to pilot these trucks this year and play an active role in the launch of this innovative technology.”

Nikola will be demonstrating the PlusDrive-powered Nikola Tre BEV during ride alongs at the Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Orlando from Feb. 27-March 1.