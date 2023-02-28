Bestpass partners with ORDP for streamlined trucking services

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass has partnered with Open Road Drivers Plan (ORDP) to broaden its services for commercial fleets and owner-operators.

ORDP is a provider of CDL legal protection services for commercial truck driver and fleets.

“This partnership with ORDP allows us to provide a streamlined solution for our customers for keeping their trucks on the road,” Jason Walker, Bestpass chief revenue officer, said. “Small to mid-size fleets and owner-operators often don’t have the resources or time to deal with the headaches of managing tolls or legal proceedings. Their time is better spent focusing on their day-to-day operation or growing their business. Bestpass continues to expand its product offerings through partnerships and acquisitions to broaden its network of critical fleet and driver management services beyond toll management. We’re excited to partner with ORDP and make legal protection services easy for our customers to access.”

According to a news release, the partnership “diversifies Bestpass’s offerings for toll management and legal services.”

ORDP connects drivers with attorneys and covers expenses for legal protection, including appeal fees and bail postings.

Bestpass customers will have integrated access to ORDP services through their Bestpass account. The partnership aligns with Bestpass’s objective of expanding its product offerings through acquisitions and partnerships beyond toll management. Customers can take advantage of special pricing by bundling monthly payments through their Bestpass account.

“ORDP and Bestpass share a similar mission to provide solutions for truck drivers and carriers to relieve pain points that come with running a business in the trucking industry,” Bryan Shannon, managing director, ORDP, said. “Drivers don’t have the time to spend a day in court fighting a traffic violation, and fleets or owner-operators don’t need to dedicate time trying to manage toll bills. We’re proud to align ourselves with Bestpass and offer an integrated solution for customers utilizing our services.”