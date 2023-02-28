Former safety manager sentenced in illegal cargo tank repair scheme

LOS ANGELES — The former safety manager of a California distribution service will not spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges related to a scheme to conduct illegal repairs on cargo tanks.

On Feb. 6, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California sentenced Donald Cameron Spicer, former safety manager for National Distribution Services Inc., (NDSI) to 36 months of probation, a $10,000 fine, 1,000 hours of community service and a $100 special assessment, according to a news release.

Spicer pleaded guilty in August 2021 to the conspiracy charges in connection to the illegal repair scheme.

NDSI operated as a cargo tank repair company contracted to repair hazardous material tankers.

However, the company was not registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to conduct those sorts of repairs, the news release noted.

In conducting business, “NDSI caused the death of one tank repair employee and the serious injury of another,” according to the news release.

Carl Bradley Johansson, owner of NDSI, was sentenced for the scheme in November 2022.