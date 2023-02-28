TheTrucker.com
The Nation

FHWA announces Andrew Rogers as new deputy administrator

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   FHWA announces Andrew Rogers as new deputy administrator
Reading Time: 2 minutes
FHWA announces Andrew Rogers as new deputy administrator
Andrew Rogers, former Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) chief counsel, has been named as the agency's new deputy administrator. (Courtesy: FHWA)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced Andrew Rogers as FHWA deputy administrator.

Rogers has served as FHWA chief counsel since January 2021.

“Throughout his career, Andrew’s public service has advanced the interests of the American people — both in the United States Senate and here at the Federal Highway Administration,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “He has provided expert leadership and guidance to FHWA staff and leadership in this critical moment as we implement the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I look forward to working with him in this new role as we work to advance the priorities of this Administration, in service of the American people.”

In his role as FHWA chief counsel, Rogers oversaw and coordinated all legal services for the 2,700-person agency and management of its $73 billion annual budget, according to a news release.

Rogers has led professionals across three headquarters divisions, four field divisions and the federal lands division.

Rogers provided legal advice and strategic guidance on grant and program administration, federal legislation, regulatory affairs, environmental compliance and all related litigation.

Additionally, he “played a pivotal role in formulating FHWA’s implementation of President Biden’s investment in EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, launched FHWA’s $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program and was instrumental in the negotiation and passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” the news release noted.

“I am honored to take on this new role and serve as Deputy Administrator for an organization that is dedicated to improving the safety, resilience and accessibility of our nation’s roads, bridges and highways,” Rogers said. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to make transformational investments in our nation’s transportation systems, and I am honored to be part of this effort.”

Prior to joining FHWA, Rogers served as chief counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where he was the chief legal advisor for United States senators and staff on legal and policy issues related to transportation, energy and environmental law. He also previously served as the director of legislative affairs for the American Association for Justice and began his legal career in private practice as a litigator in Detroit.

Rogers holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and business and political science from Kalamazoo College; he earned his juris doctor from Wayne State University Law School.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE