MODE Transportation Named 2023 Top Food Chain Provider

DALLAS — Third-party logistics firm MODE Transportation has been named a 2023 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America.

According to a news release, the Top Food Shippers program highlights third-party logistics companies, freight brokers, motor carriers, rail/intermodal and maritime companies (ocean carriers and port authorities) that excel in capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management.

According to those affiliated with this program, it helps food shippers “be more aware of providers recognized for their quality service and capabilities.”

“Food shippers continue to rely heavily upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain — particularly in an industry that has significant disruption,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America. “A common theme for the companies like MODE Transportation that made it on the 2023 Top Food Chain Providers list is that they have been providing significant value to food shippers at a time when demand in all modes has been surging while the people and assets needed to move and store goods and materials remain scarce. This program highlights providers that are helping shippers successfully navigate through their food chain challenges and accomplish their business goals.”

MODE was selected based on a nomination that highlighted the company’s experience across the cold chain business, whereby MODE utilizes technology, carrier relationships and food industry expertise to develop cost-effective, nationwide less-than-truckload programs for customers, the news release noted.

Nominations were reviewed and narrowed down by the editorial team of Food Chain Digest. Once the ballot was finalized, more than 6,000 professionals in supply chain, transportation, warehousing, distribution and operations voted for the top 25 companies.

“Working with and receiving recognition from the food industry is such an honor for MODE,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “We are grateful to the Food Shippers of America and to all the industry professionals who voted for MODE’s ability to deliver reduced costs, improved shipment visibility and increased on-time performance to our customers.”