Premier Truck Rental hosting grand opening at Ft. Worth, Texas, location

FORT WORTH, Texas — Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is hosting a grand opening celebration for its new Fort Worth, Texas, facility.

This event, scheduled for Nov. 9 at PTR Fort Worth, will last all day, a news release stated.

“The grand opening celebration is pivotal for Premier Truck Rental, showcasing its presence as a nationwide leader in the custom equipment rental space,” according to the news release.

Event attendees can tour the facility, attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders, engage with event sponsors at an on-site expo with equipment demonstrations and attend an exclusive country concert featuring local food trucks and vendors.

“Our grand opening in Fort Worth is a testament to nine years of remarkable achievements,” said PTR President Adriene Horn. “It’s a moment to express our gratitude for the relationships that have been instrumental in propelling our organization to its current national standing and reputation. At PTR, we want to say thank you to those who have made this milestone possible.”