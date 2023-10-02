Mojix taps Chris Cassidy for CEO slot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Global supply chain solutions company Mojix has named Chris Cassidy as CEO, effective immediately.

According to a news release, Dan Doles, who served as CEO since 2015, will transition into the role of company chairman.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and committed team of professionals. Mojix has a rich history of innovation, exemplified by our current SaaS software platform that delivers true end-to-end visibility solutions to improve supply chain agility and resilience around the globe,” Cassidy said. “Mojix has supported many companies deploy real-time item level visibility solutions that are revolutionizing enterprise supply chains. The need for precise, real-time information on each item as it moves through the entire supply chain has never been greater. Mojix is uniquely positioned to help our clients improve decision-making, optimize inventory levels, reduce waste, drive automation and operational efficiency to enhance the customer experience. I’m proud to build on Dan’s success as we move forward.”

Prior to joining Mojix earlier this year as president and CEO, Cassidy served as executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Trax Technologies. He has held various supply chain leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Gartner, UPS and GSK plc. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science, specializing in industrial engineering, from Georgia Tech and earned an executive program certification in supply chain management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am so pleased to continue partnering with Chris to build out a Mojix long-term strategic vision that will carry the company into the next phase of growth,” Doles said. “Mojix continues to empower our clients to delight their customers by providing best-in-class item-level visibility and traceability solutions.”

Peter Leibman, a member of the Board of Directors at Mojix, added, “The Board is excited to have Chris take over as CEO of Mojix. We are also pleased to have Dan move into the role of Chairman. Since joining Mojix in 2015 as CEO, Dan has led the company through a number of successful acquisitions and helped build Mojix into a leading provider of SaaS-based visibility and traceability solutions and we thank him for these contributions.”