I-55 Mississippi River bridge between Arkansas, Tennessee to temporarily close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the Interstate 55 Mississippi River Bridge beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

According to a news release, activities include work on the Wisconsin Bridge, repair work on the I-55 bridge, moving concrete barrier rail and striping. All work is weather-dependent.

The bridge will reopen to all traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

The closure will include southbound lanes beginning at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas and northbound lanes beginning at South Parkway in Tennessee.

Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

The I-55 southbound ramp will be closed, and Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed.

Traffic heading south on I-55 will need to take Interstate 40 through Memphis to Interstate 69. I-69 then connects to I-55 south of Memphis.

Traffic heading north on I-55 will follow Interstate 69 to Interstate 40, then reconnect to I-55.

